Difo is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Difo has started the last 22 games at shortstop, slashing .310/.356/.440 with two homers and three stolen bases over that stretch, so he'll head to the bench for a much deserved breather Saturday. In his place, Adrian Sanchez is starting at shortstop and batting second.