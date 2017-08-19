Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Gets day off Saturday
Difo is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Difo has started the last 22 games at shortstop, slashing .310/.356/.440 with two homers and three stolen bases over that stretch, so he'll head to the bench for a much deserved breather Saturday. In his place, Adrian Sanchez is starting at shortstop and batting second.
