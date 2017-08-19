Play

Difo is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Difo has started the last 22 games at shortstop, slashing .310/.356/.440 with two homers and three stolen bases over that stretch, so he'll head to the bench for a much deserved breather Saturday. In his place, Adrian Sanchez is starting at shortstop and batting second.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast