Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Gets rare start in outfield
Difo will bat second and start in left field Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
Difo typically mans the middle infield spots, but has started one game in center field this season. He's a long ways away from gaining outfield eligibility, and that likely won't be happening any time soon, provided the team's outfield gets healthy as anticipated. Both Michael Taylor and Jayson Werth are expected back at some point in early August. Furthermore, Andrew Stevenson was called up to provide outfield depth in a roster move earlier Sunday.
