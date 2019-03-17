Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Getting work in outfield
Difo got the start in center field Saturday against the Cardinals, and the Nationals plan on using him as a super-utility player who could potentially see action anywhere on the diamond this season, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The club has even toyed with the idea of getting him ready to be an emergency catcher. Difo has plenty of experience at shortstop, second base and third base already, and has seen a smattering of games in the outfield over the last two years, but with Michael Taylor (knee/hip) unavailable for the first part of the season, Difo's ability to provide adequate defense in center field could become crucial to the Nats' bench construction. No matter how versatile the 26-year-old makes himself, however, he's unlikely to approach the career-high 456 plate appearances he saw in 2018.
