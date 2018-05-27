Difo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Marlins.

Difo blasted his third home run of the season in the eighth inning, this one coming against Wei-Yin Chen. It was his first home run and extra-base hit since May 5. As a result, he remains a marginal fantasy asset at best in most league formats, as he has offers very little power and bats at the bottom of the Nationals' lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories