Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Goes deep Saturday
Difo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Marlins.
Difo blasted his third home run of the season in the eighth inning, this one coming against Wei-Yin Chen. It was his first home run and extra-base hit since May 5. As a result, he remains a marginal fantasy asset at best in most league formats, as he has offers very little power and bats at the bottom of the Nationals' lineup.
