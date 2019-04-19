Difo went 2-for-3 with a walk and solo home run Thursday against the Giants.

Difo took Drew Pomeranz deep in the fourth inning, his second homer of the season. He gained a regular role with the injury to Trea Turner (finger), but has struggled to produce in a meaningful way by hitting .229/.315/.375 across 52 plate appearances. He has looked a bit better in his last four games, however, going 5-for-13 with a double and home run.

