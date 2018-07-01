Difo is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.

It's a long overdue day off for Difo, who hasn't been held out of the starting lineup since all the way back on May 15. He'll concede the keystone to Daniel Murphy for the series finale, and could be at risk of losing playing time there in the near future. It's the first time Murphy has started at second base all season, though, so manager Dave Martinez could always elect to start Murphy at first base and continue awarding regular playing time to Difo. He's a plus defender, but currently sports just a .646 OPS.