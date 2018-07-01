Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Heads to bench Sunday
Difo is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.
It's a long overdue day off for Difo, who hasn't been held out of the starting lineup since all the way back on May 15. He'll concede the keystone to Daniel Murphy for the series finale, and could be at risk of losing playing time there in the near future. It's the first time Murphy has started at second base all season, though, so manager Dave Martinez could always elect to start Murphy at first base and continue awarding regular playing time to Difo. He's a plus defender, but currently sports just a .646 OPS.
More News
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Two hits in Sunday's loss•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Drives in two Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Goes deep Saturday•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Connects on second homer Saturday•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Swats first homer Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Picks up two hits Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...