Difo was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Friday.

Trea Turner (finger) makes his return from the injured list after missing six weeks to prompt Difo's demotion. The 27-year-old struggled to find any consistency at the plate despite a regular role, and slashed .231/.301/.298 with only four extra-base hits in 134 plate appearances. Difo figures to rejoin the Nationals at some point later in the season in a utility role.

