Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Hits bench Monday
Difo is out of the lineup Monday against the Reds, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Difo is carrying a .583 on-base percentage and 1.122 OPS through 10 games in July, but since the sample size has been pretty small, he's yet to escape a timeshare at shortstop with Stephen Drew, who will draw the start at the position for the Monday matinee. Trea Turner (wrist) remains without a clear timetable for a return, so Difo still has plenty of time to gain separation in the competition.
