Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Hitting seventh again
Difo will start at shortstop and bat seventh Thursday against the Nets.
General manager Mike Rizzo confirmed Wednesday that top prospect Carter Kieboom wouldn't be called up from Triple-A Fresno while Trea Turner (finger) is sidelined indefinitely, so Difo looks like he'll be in line for a full-time role at shortstop for the foreseeable future. He'll slot into the No. 7 spot in the batting order for the second straight game after going 1-for-4 at the dish Wednesday, when Jacob deGrom started for the Mets. Difo will draw another tough matchup with Noah Syndergaard on the bump Thursday.
