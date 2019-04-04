Difo will start at shortstop and bat seventh Thursday against the Nets.

General manager Mike Rizzo confirmed Wednesday that top prospect Carter Kieboom wouldn't be called up from Triple-A Fresno while Trea Turner (finger) is sidelined indefinitely, so Difo looks like he'll be in line for a full-time role at shortstop for the foreseeable future. He'll slot into the No. 7 spot in the batting order for the second straight game after going 1-for-4 at the dish Wednesday, when Jacob deGrom started for the Mets. Difo will draw another tough matchup with Noah Syndergaard on the bump Thursday.

