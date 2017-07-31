Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Homers in afternoon tilt
Difo went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored during a loss to the Rockies in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader.
Difo has been receiving semi-regular playing time and entered Sunday with a .365/.432/.476 slash line through his previous 25 games. He's attached to a prolific offense and has fleeting fantasy value in the majority of settings.
More News
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Launches homer No. 3 in Thursday's win•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Pops second homer Sunday•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Gets rare start in outfield•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Hits bench Monday•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Continues to get on base•
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...