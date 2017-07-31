Difo went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored during a loss to the Rockies in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader.

Difo has been receiving semi-regular playing time and entered Sunday with a .365/.432/.476 slash line through his previous 25 games. He's attached to a prolific offense and has fleeting fantasy value in the majority of settings.

