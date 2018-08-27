Difo went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Mets.

Difo belted a two-run homer over the fence in center field during the eighth inning, and he tacked on another run in the ninth with an RBI single to right. After failing to record a base knock in each of the first two games of the weekend series, Difo broke through for his third multi-hit ballgame in the month of August. He owns a .240/.298/.363 slash line through 120 games heading into Monday's series opener against Philadelphia.