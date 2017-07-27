Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Launches homer no. 3 in Thursday's win
Difo went 2-for-5 with his third homer of the season in Thursday's blowout victory over the Brewers.
Difo's shot was one of four consecutive bombs hit off Milwaukee starter Michael Blazek in the third inning. The 25-year-old infielder's .685 OPS on the season isn't overly exciting, but he now has hits in each of his past five starts and holds an OPS north of .800 over the past two weeks, which will likely keep him in the lineup while Trea Turner (wrist) is sidelined.
