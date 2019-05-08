Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Looks like regular shortstop again
Difo will start at shortstop and bat sixth Wednesday against the Brewers.
Top prospect Carter Kieboom's unsuccessful stint as the Nationals' starting shortstop came to an end Tuesday, when the team optioned him to Triple-A Fresno. With Kieboom out of the way, Difo should reclaim the everyday gig at shortstop he previously filled when Trea Turner (finger) landed on the injured list April 3. Turner lacks a concrete timetable and is probably at least two weeks away from returning, so Difo should have a window of steady at-bats, making him a player worthy of consideration in NL-only formats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Looking to trade for high-end pitching? Scott White's Trade Chart shows it's something to cherish...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
You don't need to rush out to add Mike Fiers, but you might start getting worried about the...
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners/losers
Nick Senzel hit a pair of homers on Monday, and looks like he may be a star in the making.
-
Top 30 IL stashes; Ohtani's return
Your ability to stash Shohei Ohtani in an IL spot is quickly coming to an end, but as Scott...