Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Not guaranteed roster spot
Difo may not find room on the 26-man roster once the regular season is ready to begin.
The 27-year-old has seen big-league action in each of the last five seasons, compiling a .663 OPS over more than 1,000 plate appearances, but the offseason addition of Starlin Castro and the return of Asdrubal Cabrera and Howie Kendrick could spell the end of that run -- the veterans give the Nats plenty of infield flexibility without sacrificing offense. Difo's best chance to win a bench spot could come if Carter Kieboom is deemed not ready to handle the starting third base job, but even then, the club could decide to go with Andrew Stevenson as the 26th man instead. Difo wasn't helping his case this spring when MLB was put on pause, either, going 4-for-30 (.133) with an 0:4 BB:K.
