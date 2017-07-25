Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Difo is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Brewers.
He is hitting .333 with one home run and one steal over his last 30 at-bats, but is hitting just .257/.331/.338 in 61 games this season. Stephen Drew will start at shortstop and hit second.
More News
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Pops second homer Sunday•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Gets rare start in outfield•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Hits bench Monday•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Continues to get on base•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: On base three times Sunday•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...