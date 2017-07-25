Difo is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Brewers.

He is hitting .333 with one home run and one steal over his last 30 at-bats, but is hitting just .257/.331/.338 in 61 games this season. Stephen Drew will start at shortstop and hit second.

