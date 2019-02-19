Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Pegged for bench role
Difo is expected to open the 2019 season as a reserve for the Nationals, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Difo had also been ticketed for a bench job last spring before a slew of injuries opened up 104 starts -- 84 at second base, 16 at third and four at shortstop -- and 456 plate appearances for him. With the Nationals acquiring an everyday second baseman this winter in Brian Dozier and returning utility man Howie Kendrick (Achilles) to full health, Difo should be headed for a significant role reduction this season barring another onslaught of injuries.
