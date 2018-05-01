Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Picks up two hits Monday
Difo went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in Monday's win over the Pirates.
He continues to play nearly every day, and the workload may be wearing Difo down. Monday's multi-hit performance was his first in two weeks, and his slash line on the season has sagged to .233/.321/.274. Anthony Rendon (toe) seems close to beginning a brief rehab assignment and could rejoin the roster by the end of the week, however, which would return Difo to the bench role he's better suited for.
More News
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Rides pine Saturday•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Drives in two Monday•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Steals base in Sunday's start•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: To resume super-utility role in 2018•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Thrust into action Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...