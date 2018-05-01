Difo went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in Monday's win over the Pirates.

He continues to play nearly every day, and the workload may be wearing Difo down. Monday's multi-hit performance was his first in two weeks, and his slash line on the season has sagged to .233/.321/.274. Anthony Rendon (toe) seems close to beginning a brief rehab assignment and could rejoin the roster by the end of the week, however, which would return Difo to the bench role he's better suited for.

