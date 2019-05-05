Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Playing time on rise
Difo will start at third base and bat second Sunday against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Difo lost out on an everyday gig at shortstop when Carter Kieboom was promoted to the majors April 25, but the utility man has now re-entered the starting nine three times in five games due to a deluge of injuries hitting the roster. With Matt Adams (shoulder) and Juan Soto (back) joining Ryan Zimmerman (foot) and Anthony Rendon (elbow) on the injured list this weekend, Difo could handle at least a part-time role for the next several contests.
