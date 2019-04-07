Difo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's loss to the Mets.

His eighth-inning shot off Jeurys Familia gave the Nats a 5-3 lead that their bullpen promptly coughed up in the bottom half of the frame. Difo has collected a hit in all four of his starts since Trea Turner (finger) got hurt, although Saturday's homer was his first extra-base hit of the year, and his starting role is very secure considering he's the only true shortstop on the Washington roster at the moment.

