Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Pops first homer
Difo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's loss to the Mets.
His eighth-inning shot off Jeurys Familia gave the Nats a 5-3 lead that their bullpen promptly coughed up in the bottom half of the frame. Difo has collected a hit in all four of his starts since Trea Turner (finger) got hurt, although Saturday's homer was his first extra-base hit of the year, and his starting role is very secure considering he's the only true shortstop on the Washington roster at the moment.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...