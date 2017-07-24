Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Pops second homer Sunday
Difo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks.
It's just his second homer of the year, but Difo has been locked in at the plate since the calendar flipped to July, slashing .405/.491/.500 in 14 games with a homer, two steals, six RBI and 12 runs. The 25-year-old should continue to see the majority of starts at shortstop while Trea Turner (wrist) is sidelined, but Sunday's start in left field suggests manager Dusty Baker wants to keep Difo's hot bat in the lineup even when he's not manning short.
