Difo went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Thursday's win over the Mets.

Making his second start since Trea Turner broke his finger, Difo pushed across the first run of the game with a sacrifice bunt in the second inning, then added an insurance run in the ninth with an RBI single. The 27-year-old will have some fantasy value in deeper formats while he's seeing regular playing time, but his biggest impact should come from an occasional stolen base.

