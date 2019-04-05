Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Productive against Mets
Difo went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Thursday's win over the Mets.
Making his second start since Trea Turner broke his finger, Difo pushed across the first run of the game with a sacrifice bunt in the second inning, then added an insurance run in the ninth with an RBI single. The 27-year-old will have some fantasy value in deeper formats while he's seeing regular playing time, but his biggest impact should come from an occasional stolen base.
