Difo cleared waivers Monday and accepted an outright assignment to the Nationals' alternate training site in Fredericksburg, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Rather than requesting his release from Washington to pursue opportunities elsewhere, Difo will remain in the organization and continue to train regularly in Fredericksburg in preparation for another callup later in the season. Before getting designated for assignment over the weekend, Difo had seen few opportunities this season with the Nationals, appearing in just 12 games and going 1-for-14 at the dish.