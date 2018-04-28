Difo is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Difo has been playing quite a bit with both Daniel Murphy (knee) and Anthony Rendon (toe) sidelined. However, he's done very little with his opportunities (.200/.293/.246) and he's now sat out the last two times the Nats have faced a lefty. The 26-year-old has gone 15 straight games without an extra-base hit.