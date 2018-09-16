Difo is not in the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Despite being a switch hitter, Difo is significantly better as a left-handed hitter this season (.728 OPS) than as a right-handed hitter (.478 OPS). As such, he'll head to the bench to avoid facing a left-handed pitcher, allowing Adrian Sanchez a chance to start at the keystone.