Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Scores twice, drives in one
Difo went 1-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI Thursday against the Marlins.
Difo got the nod at second base after Daniel Murphy (soreness) was scratched from the lineup. He took advantage by knocking his fifth triple of the season and coming around to score twice. While his regular playing time is likely to be short-lived, he may see an uptick in at-bats while Anthony Rendon (paternity leave) remains out of the lineup.
