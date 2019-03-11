Difo went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Sunday against Houston.

Difo drove in a run in the third inning on a fielder's choice and doubled in the seventh inning to left field. He's 5-for-22 with an RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored this spring and remains on track for a reserve role when the regular season commences.

