Difo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Though Difo clinched a spot on the Nationals' Opening Day roster, the 28-year-old has yet to make start in any of the Nationals' 12 games and has seen use in just three contests. The utility man likely won't see a dramatic change in his playing time unless the Nationals are missing multiple infielders due to injuries.