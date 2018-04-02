Difo went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Reds.

Hitting ninth behind the pitcher, Difo did a good job of setting the table for Adam Eaton and the top of the Nats' order. The 26-year-old appears to be the second choice behind Howie Kendrick to fill in at second base while Daniel Murphy (knee) is sidelined, but as the season progresses Difo figures to see action all over the diamond in a utility role. His big minor-league steal totals could allow him to make an impact in that category on the occasions he is in the lineup.