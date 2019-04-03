Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Steps in at shortstop
Difo replaced Trea Turner (finger) at shortstop during Tuesday's loss to the Phillies, going 1-for-3 with a run scored.
With Turner out indefinitely after fracturing his finger on a bunt attempt, Difo will be the next man up for the Nats. Adrian Sanchez, called back up from Triple-A Fresno to take Turner's roster spot, is seen as a utility player and not a big-league starter at shortstop, and the club doesn't want to rush top prospect Carter Kieboom. Kieboom could always get promoted later if he has a great start at Fresno, however, much like Juan Soto forced the issue last year. Difo may offer some fantasy value with his legs -- he's stolen exactly 10 bases in each of the last two seasons -- but his career .250/.310/.358 isn't particularly enticing.
