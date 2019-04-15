Difo went 1-for-3 in Sunday's loss to the Pirates.

Forced into the starting lineup at shortstop in place of Trea Turner (finger), Difo has gone 3-for-24 over the last seven games, although he has salvaged some value with four walks. Carter Kieboom is raking at Triple-A (.382/.488/.618 through nine games), but the Nats don't seem anxious to rush their No. 3 fantasy prospect to the majors, giving Difo some job security until Turner gets healthy. If the 27-year-old continues to struggle at the plate, however, GM Mike Rizzo might have to consider other options.

