Difo went 2-for-2 with two walks, a solo homer and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

The home run was his first of the season. Difo has now hit safely in five of his last six games, pushing his slash line up to .253/.352/.333, and his 13.5 percent walk rate is more than double what he managed in 2017. The 26-year-old will eventually return to a bench role once Anthony Rendon (toe) and Daniel Murphy (knee) are healthy, but in the short term Difo's seeing enough playing time to have value in deeper fantasy formats.