Difo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Phillies.

With Daniel Murphy now a Cub, Difo will take over as the Nats' starting second baseman for the rest of the season, and he got his latest stint in the role off to a good start. The 26-year-old has a .240/.299/.351 slash line through 340 plate appearances with four homers and six steals so far in 2018.

