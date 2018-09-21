Difo went 0-for-1 with a walk but stole his 10th base of the season Thursday against the Mets.

Difo entered the game as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning, but swiped a base in the 10th inning after being intentionally walked. He's played regularly with right-handers on the mound since Daniel Murphy was dealt. Though not spectacular, Difo has provided four home runs and five stolen bases since August 1.