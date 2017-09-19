Play

Difo is starting at second base and batting sixth Tuesday against the Braves, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Daniel Murphy was a late scratch with hamstring tightness, so Difo will slide into the lineup in his place. Murphy missed some time near the end of last season when a hamstring injury cropped up, so Difo could be in line for increased playing time down the stretch if the Nats decide to play it safe with Murphy.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast