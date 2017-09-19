Difo is starting at second base and batting sixth Tuesday against the Braves, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Daniel Murphy was a late scratch with hamstring tightness, so Difo will slide into the lineup in his place. Murphy missed some time near the end of last season when a hamstring injury cropped up, so Difo could be in line for increased playing time down the stretch if the Nats decide to play it safe with Murphy.