Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Thrust into action Tuesday
Difo is starting at second base and batting sixth Tuesday against the Braves, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Daniel Murphy was a late scratch with hamstring tightness, so Difo will slide into the lineup in his place. Murphy missed some time near the end of last season when a hamstring injury cropped up, so Difo could be in line for increased playing time down the stretch if the Nats decide to play it safe with Murphy.
