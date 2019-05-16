Difo will start at shortstop and bat eighth Thursday against the Mets.

Difo will draw his 11th straight start, with the last nine of those coming at shortstop. He's only hitting .235/.278/.235 since resurfacing as a mainstay in the Washington lineup, and his time as a regular player could come to an end as soon as Friday against the Cubs. Trea Turner (finger) rejoined the Nationals for a workout Thursday and looks poised to come off the 10-day injured list this weekend, when he should assume everyday duties at shortstop right away. Turner's impending return will presumably push Difo into more of a utility-infield role.

