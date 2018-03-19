Difo is 6-for-38 with one stolen base and two RBI in 14 spring training games.

Difo figures to pick up where he left off last season as the backup to Trea Turner and Anthony Rendon. He has the ability to play multiple infield positions, making him a valuable asset for the Nationals. Difo ended the 2017 season hitting .271 with five home runs and 21 RBI in 332 at-bats and should see plenty of opportunities to crack the starting lineup when Rendon or Turner need a day off.