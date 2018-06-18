Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Two hits in Sunday's loss
Difo went 2-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays.
Daniel Murphy's return to the lineup hasn't yet cut into Difo's playing time, as the veteran has only been used at DH and first base so far. Once the Nats feel comfortable with Murphy's defense at the keystone, expect Difo and his .242/.307/.348 slash line to move to the bench.
More News
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Drives in two Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Goes deep Saturday•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Connects on second homer Saturday•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Swats first homer Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Picks up two hits Monday•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Rides pine Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start