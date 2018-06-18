Difo went 2-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Daniel Murphy's return to the lineup hasn't yet cut into Difo's playing time, as the veteran has only been used at DH and first base so far. Once the Nats feel comfortable with Murphy's defense at the keystone, expect Difo and his .242/.307/.348 slash line to move to the bench.