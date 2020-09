Hernandez will serve as the 29th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Marlins, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Hernandez will be available for both games of the twin bill. He has a great story -- the 32-year-old finally reached the majors earlier this season after defecting from Cuba and climbing through the minor-league ranks -- but Hernandez struck out in four of his first seven big-league plate appearances and it does not seem like he will get much of a look.