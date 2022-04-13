Hernandez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Atlanta, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Hernandez will be back on the bench after he went 4-for-10 with a double and a walk while starting in each of the Nationals' last three games in either left field or at designated hitter. The 34-year-old appears to be locked in as Washington's clear No. 4 outfielder ahead of Dee Strange-Gordon, but Hernandez is still expected to find himself on the bench more often than not while all of Lane Thomas, Victor Robles, Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz are available.
