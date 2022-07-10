Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday in Washington's 4-3 loss to Atlanta.
Washington is off to a 1-8 start to July, but it's through no fault of Hernandez, who is slashing .292/.346/.500 with three extra-base knocks so far this month. The recent surge has allowed him to re-solidify himself as the Nationals' top left fielder, after he had been starting to lose playing time to the likes of Lane Thomas and Victor Robles toward the end of June. Hernandez will draw his eighth consecutive start Sunday and bat out of the No. 6 spot in the order.
