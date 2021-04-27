Hernandez is hitting well enough to stay on the big-league roster even after Juan Soto (shoulder) returns to action, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The Nats would have to create a spot on the roster for him, but they're currently carrying two fairly interchangeable utility infielders in Jordy Mercer and Hernan Perez, one of whom could be bumped aside by Hernandez. The 33-year-old would give the team a better left-handed bench bat and could see occasional starts in left or right field, but if Hernandez does remain in the majors his fantasy value would be minimal.