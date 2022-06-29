Hernandez hit a two-run double in his lone plate appearance during Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Pirates.
Hernandez was on the bench Tuesday with lefty Jose Quintana pitching for Pittsburgh, but the outfielder entered as a pinch hitter during the eighth inning with runners on first and second, and he came through with a clutch two-run double to give Washington the lead. The 34-year-old posted a .823 OPS through his first 36 games of the year, but he hasn't homered in his past 21 contests and is hitting .203 during that span.
More News
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Hits bench against lefty•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Three hits in Sunday's win•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Remains on bench for nightcap•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: On bench for matinee•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Heads to bench amid slump•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Not starting Tuesday•