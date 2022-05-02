Hernandez went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, two runs and five RBI in Sunday's 11-5 victory against the Giants.

Hernandez had perhaps the best game of his short career Sunday, reaching base four times and knocking a bases-loaded double in the eighth after San Francisco got the lead down to three. The 34-year-old has been thriving on the strong side of a platoon in left field as he's slashing .340/.368/.509 with six doubles and 12 RBI in 15 games.