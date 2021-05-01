Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning win over Miami.
Hernandez hit three singles in the contest and added a stolen base in the ninth inning. The 33-year-old outfielder is 9-for-15 (.600) with a home run and three RBI and three runs scored in his last four games. Prior to his recent success at the plate, he had just one hit, a double, in his first 10 at-bats. He's not much of a speed threat either -- Hernandez's stolen base Friday was the first of his career in 24 total games.
More News
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Launches homer in loss•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Could stick in majors•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: On base four times Sunday•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Starting in right field•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Late promotion Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Removed from active roster•