Hernandez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.

Hernandez commonly finds himself out of the lineup versus left-handed pitching, but his move to the bench Thursday comes with a right-hander (Zack Wheeler) taking the hill for Philadelphia. Ehire Adrianza will pick up a start in the corner outfield in place of Hernandez, whose standing atop the depth chart could be slipping while he's fallen into a tailspin at the plate in recent weeks. Dating back to May 21, Hernandez is slashing .148/.200/.213 while striking out 29.2 percent of the time over a stretch of 18 games.