Hernandez will sit Tuesday against the Pirates, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Hernandez will hit the bench against lefty Jose Quintana, as he has against most of the lefties the Nationals have faced this season. Lane Thomas will shift to left field as Victor Robles gets the start in center.
