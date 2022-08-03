Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Mets.
Hernandez homered in the bottom of the sixth inning to put the Nationals up 4-1. It was his eighth home run of the season and his second in seven days. The outfielder has been on a tear and is currently on an eight game hit streak, including two two-hit performances. Hernandez brought his average up from .261 to .272 during that span and has either scored a run or an RBI in all but two of those games.
