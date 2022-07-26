Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-1 win over the Dodgers.
Hernandez tied the game at 1-1 with a leadoff homer in the fifth inning. This was the outfielder's seventh homer of the year and his second in 17 games in July. He's hit safely in only seven contests this month, though four of those have been multi-hit efforts. For the season, the 34-year-old is slashing .269/.312/.420 with 34 RBI, 24 runs scored and two stolen bases through 263 plate appearances.
More News
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Riding pine Saturday•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Retreats to bench•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Not starting nightcap•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Blasts off in Atlanta•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Three hits in win•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Late addition to lineup•