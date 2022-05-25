Hernandez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

With lefty Julio Urias on the mound for Los Angeles, the lefty-hitting Hernandez will give way in left field to Lane Thomas. Hernandez went 0-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 9-4 loss, but he's still sitting on a solid .806 OPS over 128 plate appearances this season.