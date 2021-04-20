Hernandez was recalled from the alternate training site Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The 33-year-old will rejoin the Nationals on Tuesday after spending the past week at the alternate training site since Juan Soto landed on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder strain. Hernandez is 1-for-7 through five appearances this season and should provide outfield depth for Washington.
